RICHMOND, Va. -- The Petersburg Chapter of the NAACP is looking forward to their upcoming Freedom Fund Breakfast – and the community is invited.

Patricia Hines, chapter president, and Jacqueline Bailey-Kidd, event chairperson, joined us in studio to share more about the event and how you can attend.

The Freedom Fund Breakfast is Saturday, February 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Greater Faith AME Zion Church, located at 1301 Youngs Road in Petersburg, Virginia.