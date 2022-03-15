Perfect Pictures - Kim Brundage

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kim Brundage is an award-winning photographer. She's been recognized as the best photographer in Richmond 4 years in a row. Today she shares the secrets to taking the perfect picture. Kim often works with entrepreneurs to make their brands pop and connect with their ideal clients. Kim has six simple tips to make us look and feel confident in front of the camera. Find out more about Kim at kimbrundage.com , Facebook , LinkedIn or Instagram .