RICHMOND, Va. -- Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU was just named a Level 1 Children’s Surgery Center. Today, Pediatric Surgeon at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU , Dr. Patty Lange and the Walmer Family share their insight and experience with our Jessica Noll. For more information on Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, give them a call at (804)828-CHOR or visit their website..

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHIILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF RICHMOND AT VCU*}