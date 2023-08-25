Paula Atherton performs live on Virginia This Morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- Professional musician Paula Atherton joined us live in-studio to share a couple selections. See her live August 26th at 4:30 pm at the Bethel Retreat Center. For more information, visit her website.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 13:53:44-04
