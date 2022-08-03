Patrice J. Williams’ travel tips and tricks

RICHMOND, Va. -- Patrice J. Williams is the style expert and creator of Looking Fly on a Dime. Today she made her Virginia This Morning debut with a few tips you should look to implement on your next trip! For more information on Patrice, visit her Instagram page.
Posted at 11:51 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 11:51:47-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Patrice J. Williams is the style expert and creator of Looking Fly on a Dime. Today she made her Virginia This Morning debut with a few tips you should look to implement on your next trip! For more information on Patrice, visit her Instagram page.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.