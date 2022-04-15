Pars 4 Ours April 29th

RICHMOND, Va. -- Looking for an excuse to spend some time on the links and support a good cause at the same time? Tom Nelson, Treasurer, and Ladd Grindstaff, President of Hanover Crew Foundation, tell Jessica about their upcoming event at Hunting Hawk Golf Club. Pars 4 Ours happens on April 29th at 12p. Proceeds benefit the Hanover Crew Foundation’s support of Emergency Responders and their families. Register online at hanovercrewfoundation.org . Entry fees are $85 per person or $340 per team. Register soon, there is a price increase April 20th.