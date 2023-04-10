Panko Crusted Lemon Chicken 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friend of the show, Executive Chef and Restaurateur Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live in-studio with Parmesan Panko Crusted Chicken. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out hiswebsite.

Ingredients for Chicken

Four 6-ounce boneless, skinless chicken breasts, Kosher salt, Cracked Black pepper

1/2 cup all-purpose flour, 2 cups panko, 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan, 3 large eggs, beaten, 1/4 cup olive oil, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons of chopped parsley

1 lemon, cut in to wedges for serving

Ingredients for Salad

2 tablespoons orange marmalade, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 1 lemon, zested and juiced, 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons freshly chopped thyme leaves, 2 hearts romaine lettuce, chopped

1 orange peeled and cut into wedges,1 blood orange peeled and cut into wedges

1 cup of chopped pistachios for garnish, 1 small red onion or 1/2 medium, finely chopped

Instructions

Cover the chicken breasts with plastic wrap and gently pound the chicken out to 1/4-inch thickness. Sprinkle the chicken with salt and pepper. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat Season the flour with salt in a small bowl. Combine the panko, parsley and Parmesan in a small bowl. Begin breading the chicken by dredging it in the flour, then the beaten eggs, then the panko mixture, shaking off any excess in between. Add the oil to the hot skillet, followed by 2 pieces of chicken. Cook until golden brown and crisp on both sides and has an internal temperature of 165 degrees. the chicken is cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove the chicken to a wire rack and season it lightly with salt. Repeat with the remaining chicken, adding more oil to the pan as necessary.

In a salad bowl, whisk together marmalade, Dijon, zest and juice of 1 lemon, stream in olive oil, season dressing with salt, pepper and thyme. Add chopped lettuce and sliced fruit to the bowl and toss to coat evenly. Plate salad by putting chicken on plate accompanied by salad, Garnish with chopped pistachios and parsley.

Enjoy!