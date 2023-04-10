Panko Crusted Lemon Chicken 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friend of the show, Executive Chef and Restaurateur Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live in-studio with Parmesan Panko Crusted Chicken. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out hiswebsite.
Ingredients for Chicken
Four 6-ounce boneless, skinless chicken breasts, Kosher salt, Cracked Black pepper
1/2 cup all-purpose flour, 2 cups panko, 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan, 3 large eggs, beaten, 1/4 cup olive oil, plus more as needed
2 tablespoons of chopped parsley
1 lemon, cut in to wedges for serving
Ingredients for Salad
2 tablespoons orange marmalade, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 1 lemon, zested and juiced, 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons freshly chopped thyme leaves, 2 hearts romaine lettuce, chopped
1 orange peeled and cut into wedges,1 blood orange peeled and cut into wedges
1 cup of chopped pistachios for garnish, 1 small red onion or 1/2 medium, finely chopped
Instructions
- Cover the chicken breasts with plastic wrap and gently pound the chicken out to 1/4-inch thickness. Sprinkle the chicken with salt and pepper.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat
- Season the flour with salt in a small bowl. Combine the panko, parsley and Parmesan in a small bowl. Begin breading the chicken by dredging it in the flour, then the beaten eggs, then the panko mixture, shaking off any excess in between.
- Add the oil to the hot skillet, followed by 2 pieces of chicken. Cook until golden brown and crisp on both sides and has an internal temperature of 165 degrees. the chicken is cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove the chicken to a wire rack and season it lightly with salt. Repeat with the remaining chicken, adding more oil to the pan as necessary.
- In a salad bowl, whisk together marmalade, Dijon, zest and juice of 1 lemon, stream in olive oil, season dressing with salt, pepper and thyme. Add chopped lettuce and sliced fruit to the bowl and toss to coat evenly.
- Plate salad by putting chicken on plate accompanied by salad, Garnish with chopped pistachios and parsley.
Enjoy!