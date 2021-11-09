Pan Seared Sea Bass with Roasted Baby Potatoes and Asparagus with Citrus Hollandaise Sauce

RICHMOND, Va. -- This easy and delicious recipe will have you feeling like a pro in the kitchen! Friend of the show, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live in-studio with his Pan-Seared Sea Bass accompanied by Roasted Baby Potatoes and Asparagus topped with Hollandaise Sauce. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.

Serves 2

Ingredients

12 oz Chilean sea bass

2 TBSP olive oil

Lemon Zest

Cracked Black Pepper

salt

Instructions

Let sea bass sit out for 30 minutes before cooking Add olive oil to pan over medium heat Pat dry sea bass and salt, pepper, parsley, lemon zest both sides of fish Add fish to pan and cook for 4 minutes on each side If you have thicker sea bass and it’s not all the way cooked you can put in a 450-degree oven for a few minutes until it reaches the internal temp of 145 degrees

Pan-Roasted Baby Potatoes

Ingredients

8 oz fingerling or baby potatoes

4 tbsp of clarified butter

1 tbsp of Fresh thyme and parsley

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the potatoes to the pot and cook for 10-15 minutes, or until tender. Drain. Meanwhile, melt the clarified butter with the thyme and parsley in a large cast-iron skillet over low heat. Add the potatoes to the skillet, shaking the pan so that they are in an even layer. Raise the heat to medium and cook, turning the potatoes every 3-4 minutes, until browned and crisp, about 10 minutes total. Season with salt and pepper and serve warm.

Asparagus:

8 oz medium asparagus

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Citrus Hollandaise Sauce:

1 large egg yolk

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon of freshly squeezed orange juice

4 tablespoons unsalted butter (1/2 stick)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Trim the woody ends from the asparagus. Spread the spears in a single layer in a sauté pan and drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt, and roll to coat thoroughly. Meanwhile, put the egg yolk, lemon juice, and cayenne in a mixing bowl. Whip with a wisk a couple times to combine. Put the butter in a small pot and heat until just melted. Gradually add the melted butter into the egg while constantly whipping with the wisk to make a smooth frothy sauce. If the sauce is really thick blend in a teaspoon of lukewarm water to loosen it up. Season with the salt and serve immediately. Spread the roasted asparagus on a serving platter. Grind a generous amount of pepper over the top.

To plate up place asparagus on plate and cover with Sea Bass, Drizzle with Hollandaise and place roasted potatoes on side. Enjoy

