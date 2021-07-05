Pan-Seared Salmon w/ Caramelized Mushrooms, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes & Truffle Spring Pea Puree

RICHMOND, Va. -- This dish is sure to impress. Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company shares a Pan-Seared Salmon with Caramelized Mushrooms, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.

Ingredients

· 4 4oz pieces salmon

· 3 Cups fingerling potatoes

· 1 shallot- diced

· 8 ounces mushrooms (cremini, shiitake)

· 1 Tablespoon olive oil

· 1 Tablespoon butter

· Salt and pepper to taste

· Lemon zest and lemon juice

· 4 sprigs of fresh thyme

Spring Pea Truffle Sauce

· 2 Cups fresh shucked peas, blanched briefly (or use frozen)

· ½ C water

· 2 Tablespoon olive oil

· 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

· 1 Tablespoon truffle oil

· ¾ teaspoon salt

· ¼ teaspoon white pepper

· 1 small garlic clove

· ⅓ C fresh tarragon or Italian Parsley

Instructions

1. Cook fingerling potatoes in salted boiling water until tender, about 15-20 minutes. Drain potatoes and place in a bowl. Toss with olive oil, salt, pepper, parsley and fresh thyme. Roast in oven for 10-15 minutes until Golden

2. Blanch fresh peas in salted boiling water, until just cooked, about 2 minutes, or until they float. Rinse with ice cold water to shock them and stop the cooking process (to help them stay green).

3. Place peas in blender with the rest of the pea sauce ingredients, and blend until very smooth. Place in a saucepan and do not heat until right before serving.

4. Sauté mushrooms and shallots in butter, over medium heat, until tender, about 5-7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, set aside.

5. Season both sides of fish with salt and pepper, lemon zest and juice.

6. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium high heat. Once hot, sear the fish for about 3-4 minutes. Turnover and cook for a couple more minutes or place in a warm oven- until cooked to 145 degrees.

7. Heat pea sauce over medium heat, do not boil, just gently heat to keep its color vibrant.

8. To plate: Divide the pea sauce among plates. Top with potatoes, then place the fish on top of the potatoes. Top with the mushrooms. Finish with few drops of truffle oil over the mushrooms and a sprig of fresh herb. Serve immediately… and enjoy!

