Owen Suter’s Mt. Vernon Furniture Collection

Owen Suter of Owen Suter’s Fine Furniture shares some of the details and history behind their latest collaboration honoring the history and legacy of Mount Vernon.
Posted at 2:07 PM, May 26, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Owen Suter of Owen Suter’s Fine Furniture shares some of the details and history behind their latest collaboration honoring the history and legacy of Mount Vernon. Owen Suter’s Fine Furniture is located at 4408 West Broad Street in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-359-9569. Read more about it in the current issue of R•Home magazine. Find R•Home magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, or Facebook.

