“Overcoming a Defeated Mentality” with The Enhancement Foundation

RICHMOND, Va. -- Brenda Campbell, CEO/Founder of The Enhancement Foundation joined us live in studio to share more about their Overcoming a Defeated Mentality Event happening Saturday, November 19th at the Westin Richmond Hotel, 6631 W. Broad Street, in the Chesapeake Ballroom. Check-in is at 8 a.m. and the event will be held from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit the event website.
Posted at 2:40 PM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 14:40:55-04
