Oven Roasted Cherry Cola Chicken   

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Andre Smith, Food Service Director at Spring Arbor of Williamsburg joined us to share his recipe for Cherry Cola Chicken. For more information, visit the Spring Arbor of Williamsburg website.

Yield: 8 servings Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 2 hours Ready Time: 2-2 ½ hours

1- whole chicken (4-5lbs)

¼ cup butter, softened

2tbs granulated garlic

2tbs paprika

2tbs lemon pepper seasoning

1tbs Ground Five Spice

1 bunch cilantro

salt and pepper to taste

2 cans cherry cola soda (16 ounce)

2 tbs teriyaki sauce

1 small whole onion, peeled and sliced thin

1/2 cup chicken broth

1 tbs sesame seeds

2 tbs cornstarch

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Remove the giblets from chicken cavity (inside) and pat dry with paper towels.

Using a medium mixing bowl, stir in butter, garlic, paprika, lemon pepper seasoning, Asian five spice, salt and pepper. Rub the mixture over the entire chicken, including the cavity (inside) and beneath the skin.

Pour half of the cola into a small saucepan, leaving the half in the can, and pour the chicken broth into the can. Insert the onions and half bunch of cilantro into the chicken’s cavity (Inside). Place the can on a baking sheet, and set the chicken upright on the can, inserting it into the cavity (Inside) of the chicken.

Roast the chicken in the preheated oven for 1-1/2 to 2 hours, to a minimum internal temperature of 175 degrees F. Remove the chicken from the oven and pour the rest of the cola into the small saucepan. Let the chicken rest for 5 to 8 minutes.

Turn on the small sauce pan on medium- high heat, pour in the extra can of cola, bring the cola to a simmer and reduce the cola to half. Once the cola has reduced stir in the teriyaki sauce and thicken the glaze with the cornstarch. Pour the finished glaze over the cooked chicken and spread.

Cut the whole chicken, garnish with sesame seeds and chopped cilantro. Enjoy!