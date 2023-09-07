Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Our Laughter In the Rain’s Annual Gala is back 

Cheryl Tankersley, Founder of “Our Laughter In The Rain” stopped by to share more about the Annual Gala happening Sunday, September 24th at 5:15 p.m. at the Short Pump Hilton Ballroom.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 14:02:17-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cheryl Tankersley, Founder of “Our Laughter In The Rain” stopped by to share more about the Annual Gala happening Sunday, September 24th at 5:15 p.m. at the Short Pump Hilton Ballroom. For all the details and ticket information, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!