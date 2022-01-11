Organize your desk with helpful tips from Kristen Johnson

RICHMOND, Va. -- Although National Clean Your Desk Out Day was yesterday, it’s never too late to get organized! Today lifestyle expert Kristen Johnson of A Girl and Her Glitter is here to share some great tips for office and desk organization! For more information,visit her website.
Posted at 1:38 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 13:38:30-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Although National Clean Your Desk Out Day was yesterday, it’s never too late to get organized! Today lifestyle expert Kristen Johnson of A Girl and Her Glitter is here to share some great tips for office and desk organization! For more information,visit her website.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.