Organizational solutions for spring and summer

RICHMOND, Va. --

Get organized just in time for spring and summer! Today, Jessica Noll is joined by Martha Merritt, of the Container Store and Kristen Ziegler, Minima Organizing Expert who share their insight and the importance of having an organized space that works for you. For more information, visit our local Container Store. To learn more about Kristen Ziegler and Minima, visit their website. Find R Home magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, or Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

