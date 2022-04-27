Opioid Overdose Awareness

RICHMOND, Va. -- This Saturday is National Drug takeback day. Our Andrias White Murdaugh sat down with lifestyle influencer and blogger, Danni Schafer and former Congresswoman of California, Mary Bono who share more about their campaign to end opioid addiction and overdose. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 12:43:20-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- This Saturday is National Drug takeback day. Our Andrias White Murdaugh sat down with lifestyle influencer and blogger, Danni Schafer and former Congresswoman of California, Mary Bono who share more about their campaign to end opioid addiction and overdose. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.