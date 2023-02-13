Open your heart and home through enCircle’s foster care program

RICHMOND, Va. -- You can open your heart and home to a child through enCircle’s foster care program. The nonprofit has been around for more than 100 years and supports five main programs across Virginia and now Martinsburg, West Virginia.

In addition to foster care, they provide developmental services, counseling, schools for kids who have challenges in the classroom and immigration.

CEO Ray Ratke joined us in studio to increase awareness of the greatest need in the Richmond area – foster parents. He discussed their mission, the expanded foster care program, what they’re looking for in foster parents and more.

The kids who need foster homes come from a variety of backgrounds, including immigrant children who have come to the U.S. by themselves and need foster parents who will provide safe and welcoming homes for short stays while they await placement with their relatives.

enCircle is located at 4901 Dickens Road Suite 115 in Richmond. Give them a call at 804-288-0122 or click here to visit their website. You’ll also find them on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ENCIRCLE*}

