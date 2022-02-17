One Pan Chicken Skillet Dinner

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chicken and lemon and dill come together to make a quick and delicious dinner all in one pan. Certified Health Coach Erika Shlick shows an easy weeknight dinner that will be delicious tonight. For this recipe and more, visit her website .

Lemon, Dill, Chicken and Rice Skillet

Ingredients

4 tablespoons of butter or coconut oil or ghee, divided

4 chicken thighs, skin on (code trailtohealth for 10% off)

1 shallot

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup of Basmati rice

2 cups chicken bone broth (use code TRAILTOHEALTH for $10 off)

3 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Zest of 1 lemon

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup frozen peas

Fresh Parsley for garnish

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 400F.

2. In a cast iron skillet over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the fat and brown the chicken on each side for about 4 minutes.

3. Once browned remove from skillet and set on a plate.

4. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of fat and saute the shallot and garlic.

5. Add the chicken broth, lemon and herbs and bring to a simmer

6. Next add the rice and stir to combine followed by the peas.

7. Top with chicken and transfer skillet to oven.

8. Bake for 30-40 min or until internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165.

9. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve

