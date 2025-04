RICHMOND, Va. -- Robert Granados is a certified olive oil sommelier and the owner of Richmond Olive Oil Co. He stopped by the Virginia This Morning studio to teach Amy and Bill how to identify a quality olive oil and guide them through tasting a few fun, infused flavors.

Robert will be hosting a tasting at his shop on Tuesday, April 15. You can learn more on his Facebook or Instagram page.

Richmond Olive Oil Co. is located at 3545 W. Cary Street in Richmond. Click here to visit the website.