Oktoberfest is back in RVA! 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Oktoberfest is an international celebration but we do it best in RVA. Here with Jessica is Vice President of Richmond Oktoberfest, Brad Ewald and President of the organization, Hans E. Stienen who shared some of what to expect from this year’s celebration. Take part in the festivities with delicious German food, tasty beer, great entertainment and more Friday, October 7th and Saturday, October 8th at the Old Dominion Building at the Richmond Raceway Complex. For tickets and more information about the event visit their website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND OKTOBERFEST*}

