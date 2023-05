RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU Health continues to excel within every area of care. Today,Dr. Ashley Slaughter, Acute Care Surgery Physician center stopped by to share more about Trauma Awareness Month and their Level I Trauma Center and the Shining Knight Gala, honoring the committed members of the center and patients. For more information on VCU Health’s Shining Knight Gala and more check out the website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU HEALTH*}