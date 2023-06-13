Watch Now
Observing Home Ownership Month with Jeremy Shipp

Jeremy Shipp, RICP®, CFP®,CLU®, WMCP® of Retirement Capital Planners, LLC., joins us to share some insight and the benefits of owning a home.
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jun 13, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Home ownership is something so many of us aspire to. Jeremy Shipp, RICP®, CFP®,CLU®, WMCP® of Retirement Capital Planners, LLC., joins us to share some insight and the benefits of owning a home. For more information on Jeremy and Retirement Capital Planners, LLC. visit theirwebsite.

