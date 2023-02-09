Watch Now
Oak Park Medical Clinic offers breakthrough treatment for ED

It’s estimated more than 30 million men struggle with erectile disfunction.
Posted at 11:05 AM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 11:05:53-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s estimated more than 30 million men struggle with erectile disfunction. Oak Park Medical Clinic offers a revolutionary, proven approach to treating ED without using pills, injections or surgeries.

Marc Kramer joined the show to talk about their technology and treatment – and what it can mean for men suffering with ED.

Oak Park Medical Clinic is located at 8921 Three Chopt Road Suite 101 in Henrico County.

Give them a call today at 804-401-1111 or visit their website by clicking here.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY OAK PARK MEDICAL CLINIC*}

