Oak Park Medical Clinic offers breakthrough treatment for ED

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s estimated more than 30 million men struggle with erectile disfunction. Oak Park Medical Clinic offers a revolutionary, proven approach to treating ED without using pills, injections or surgeries.

Marc Kramer joined the show to talk about their technology and treatment – and what it can mean for men suffering with ED.

Oak Park Medical Clinic is located at 8921 Three Chopt Road Suite 101 in Henrico County.

Give them a call today at 804-401-1111 or visit their website by clicking here.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY OAK PARK MEDICAL CLINIC*}