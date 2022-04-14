Noticing the signs of child abuse

RICHMOND, Va. -- A report of child abuse is made every 10 seconds in the United States. Shamika Byars, Nurse Practitioner on the Child Protection Team at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, shares the staggering facts about child abuse with Jessica. Her team is passionate about making a safe space for kids, getting them the care they need and stopping the abuse. Indicators of child abuse include unexplained cuts or burns, withdrawn behavior and fear of adults. Find Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU on the web at chrichmond.org . You can follow Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU on Facebook , Instagram or LinkedIn .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OF RICHMOND AT VCU*}

