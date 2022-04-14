Watch
Noticing the signs of child abuse

Shamika Byars, Nurse Practitioner and member of the Child Protection Team at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, shares the facts about child abuse with Jessica.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Apr 14, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- A report of child abuse is made every 10 seconds in the United States. Shamika Byars, Nurse Practitioner on the Child Protection Team at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, shares the staggering facts about child abuse with Jessica. Her team is passionate about making a safe space for kids, getting them the care they need and stopping the abuse. Indicators of child abuse include unexplained cuts or burns, withdrawn behavior and fear of adults. Find Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU on the web at chrichmond.org. You can follow Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

