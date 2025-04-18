RICHMOND, Va. -- Not your Ordinary Potato Salad from Robin Crouch

﻿﻿Wash and cut 4-5 redskin potatoes into bite sized pieces (Keep skin on)

﻿﻿Put the potatoes into a pot and cover them with cold salted waterTurn the pot on to High. Cook until tender (About 15-20 minutes)

﻿﻿Meanwhile, dice 1/2 cup of white onion, 1/2 cup of celery, and fresh parsley

﻿﻿Drain the potatoes

﻿﻿Make the dressing by mixing the following in a large mixing bowl:

﻿﻿1/2 cup of good extra virgin olive oil1/4 cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice

﻿﻿1/4 teaspoon of oregano1/4 teaspoon of celery seed

﻿﻿Salt and pepper to taste

﻿﻿Add in onions, celery, and drained potatoes. Mix gently. Sprinkle parsley on top

This recipe feeds 3-4 people but can easily be doubled.