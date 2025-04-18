Watch Now
Not your Ordinary Potato Salad from Robin Crouch

  • ﻿﻿Wash and cut 4-5 redskin potatoes into bite sized pieces (Keep skin on)
  • ﻿﻿Put the potatoes into a pot and cover them with cold salted waterTurn the pot on to High. Cook until tender (About 15-20 minutes)
  • ﻿﻿Meanwhile, dice 1/2 cup of white onion, 1/2 cup of celery, and fresh parsley
  • ﻿﻿Drain the potatoes
  • ﻿﻿Make the dressing by mixing the following in a large mixing bowl:
  • ﻿﻿1/2 cup of good extra virgin olive oil1/4 cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • ﻿﻿1/4 teaspoon of oregano1/4 teaspoon of celery seed
  • ﻿﻿Salt and pepper to taste
  • ﻿﻿Add in onions, celery, and drained potatoes. Mix gently. Sprinkle parsley on top

This recipe feeds 3-4 people but can easily be doubled.

