RICHMOND, Va. -- Self-defense skills can make all the difference. Today we welcome back Mark Winn, Chief Instructor and Owner of Winning Warrior Krav Maga, who is here live to share some key points from his new book, “Not a Victim, but a Warrior”. His book will be available for purchase in a few weeks on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other book retailers.

Winning Warrior Krav Maga is located at 4800 C Market Square Lane Midlothian, VA 23112. For more information, give them a call at 804-620-7761or visit their website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WINNING WARRIOR KRAV MAGA*}

