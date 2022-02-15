Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

No Sugar Baker’s Jalapeno Cups!

items.[0].videoTitle
No Sugar Baker, Jayne Jones, shares a recipe for Jalapeno Cups that is spicy, delicious and fast enough for a weeknight!
Posted at 11:34 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 11:34:20-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Want to spice up your Tuesday? No Sugar Baker, Jayne Jones ,comes to the rescue with a recipe for Jalapeno Cups that is spicy, delicious and fast enough for a weeknight! For more information about Jayne and over 150 recipes without sugar, please check out her website or follow her on Facebook.

No Sugar Baker’s Jalapeno Cups!

Ingredients:

12 Wonton Wraps1 Can of Jalapenos4 Ounces Cream Cheese½ C. Sour Cream½ C. Shredded Cheddar Cheese½ C. Cooked and Crumbled Bacon¼ C. Chopped Onion

Easy Directions:

1. Spray a muffin pan and place one wonton wrap into a cup. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes. Set aside.
2. Blend together all other ingredients.
3. Spoon into each muffin cup.
4. Bake at 350 for an additional 10-15 minutes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!