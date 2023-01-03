Watch Now
New Year…New Me! Tips from Willie Jolley

Today, motivational speaker and author, Dr. Willie Jolley stopped by to share tips to reach every goal in the New Year.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 12:30:37-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new year brings new opportunities. Today, motivational speaker and author, Dr. Willie Jolley stopped by to share tips to reach every goal in the New Year. For more information, visit Dr. Jolley’s website. 

