RICHMOND, Va. -- Rita Willis and Beth Monroe joined our show to share more about the city-wide New Shoes for Back to School Ministry event. For more information and to donate a pair of shoes, email rita.willis1@icloud.com.

Kids and Youth ages K-12 are welcome to pick up a pair of shoes Monday, September 2nd at Third Street Bethel AME Church from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.