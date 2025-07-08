New mental health resource aims to empower teens

RICHMOND, Va. -- An innovative mental wellness resource was co-developed by prevention specialists and youth advocates to address the rising concerns around substance use in a way that feels relevant and safe for teens.

It’s called the Substance Use and Prevention Journal, and it’s available for free through local schools, community partners and Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation (CKG) youth programming.

Catie-Reagan King, Ed.D., director of mental health education at CKG and Jacquelyn Smith-White, prevention program manager at Henrico Prevention Services, joined us in studio to talk about the tool.

For more information or to request journals for your school or youth group, contact program@ckgfoundation.org.

Click here to visit the CKG website and save the date of September 6, 2025 for the SpeakUp5k.