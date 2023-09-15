Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

New Covid Considerations

Today, Dr. Jerome Adams stopped by to share his insight with us.
Posted at 3:59 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 15:59:36-04

RICHMOND, Va. --Covid-19 still continues to surge as we head into the fall. Today, Dr. Jerome Adams, Former U.S. Surgeon General stopped by to share his insight on the topic.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!