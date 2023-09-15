New Covid Considerations

RICHMOND, Va. --Covid-19 still continues to surge as we head into the fall. Today, Dr. Jerome Adams, Former U.S. Surgeon General stopped by to share his insight on the topic.
Posted at 3:59 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 15:59:36-04
RICHMOND, Va. --Covid-19 still continues to surge as we head into the fall. Today, Dr. Jerome Adams, Former U.S. Surgeon General stopped by to share his insight on the topic.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.