RICHMOND, Va. -- Paige Bullen, Senior Gift Officer at Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation and Lisa Baechler, Business Development Coordinator with Bon Secours Hospice stopped by to share more information about their upcoming event, Lights of Love happening November 30th at 5 p.m. at 1133 Old Bon Air Rd. in Richmond.

For more information, give them a call at (804) 287-7700 or visit the website, www.communityhospicehouse.com