RICHMOND, Va. -- Breastfeeding can be a challenge for many families and individuals. Today, Laura Haskin, CPNP, Lactation consultant at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, is here to share her insight and a few tips to help ensure a healthy feeding for your child. For more information, give them a call at (804)828-CHOR or visit their website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF RICHMOND AT VCU*}