Navigating  Adverse Childhood Experiences with BeWellVA 

Today, Joye B. Moore, Founder &amp; CEO of JOYBELLES stopped by with Melissa Ackerley, Prevention Services Manager with BeWell VA to share more.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Apr 05, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Childhood traumas impact all of us in different ways. Today, Joye B. Moore, Founder & CEO of JOYBELLES stopped by with Melissa Ackerley, Prevention Services Manager with BeWellVA to share more. Join Joye for her free virtual event sharing her insight from her book, Hopefully Beautiful happening April 13th at 10AM.

For more information, give them a call at 804-815-5781 or visit the website www.bewellva.com. Connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bewellva.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BEWELLVA*}

