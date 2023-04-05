Navigating  Adverse Childhood Experiences with BeWellVA 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Childhood traumas impact all of us in different ways. Today, Joye B. Moore, Founder & CEO of JOYBELLES stopped by with Melissa Ackerley, Prevention Services Manager with BeWellVA to share more. Join Joye for her free virtual event sharing her insight from her book, Hopefully Beautiful happening April 13th at 10AM.

For more information, give them a call at 804-815-5781 or visit the website www.bewellva.com. Connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bewellva.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BEWELLVA*}

