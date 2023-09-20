RICHMOND, Va. --It’s National Pepperoni Pizza Day! Evanne spoke with self-proclaimed pepperoni pizza fanatic, Adam Richman who shared his insight on the delicious topic.
Posted at 2:40 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 14:40:59-04
RICHMOND, Va. --It’s National Pepperoni Pizza Day! Evanne spoke with self-proclaimed pepperoni pizza fanatic, Adam Richman who shared his insight on the delicious topic.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.