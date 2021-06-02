National MS Society’s Night at the Big Screen Under the Stars

Watch
Today, we are joined by event co-chairs and trustee members, Greg Bishop and Chris Shockley who share details on their upcoming event, “Honoring our Heroes” a Night at the Big Screen Under the Stars.
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jun 02, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia chapter of National MS Society has been instrumental in efforts of battling against MS and supporting the families impacted by the disease. Today, we are joined by event co-chairs and trustee members, Greg Bishop and Chris Shockley who share details on their upcoming event, “Honoring our Heroes” a Night at the Big Screen Under the Stars. Join the Virginia Chapter of the National MS Society June 26th at 6:30 p.m. at the Goochland Drive-In Theater. For more information on this event, click here.

