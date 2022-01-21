Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

National Mental Wellness Month 

items.[0].videoTitle
Andrias sat down with Dr. Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, diversity and inclusion officer at Allegheny Health Network.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 13:12:35-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- January is not only a great time to set new goals but it also presents an great opportunity to check-in on our mental health. Andrias sat down with Dr. Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, diversity and inclusion officer at Allegheny Health Network, who shared more about the timely topic. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!