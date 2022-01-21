National Mental Wellness Month 

RICHMOND, Va. -- January is not only a great time to set new goals but it also presents an great opportunity to check-in on our mental health. Andrias sat down with Dr. Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, diversity and inclusion officer at Allegheny Health Network, who shared more about the timely topic. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 13:12:35-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.