National Kidney Awareness Month with Debbie Allen

RICHMOND, Va. -- One in three Americans are suffering with Kidney Disease. Today, we are joined by the legendary, award-winning, actress, choreographer, producer, writer and director Debbie Allen and Dr. Joseph Vassalotti, Chief Medical Officer of the National Kidney Foundation to speak on the National Kidney Foundation’s campaign, “Are You the 33?’’. The “Are You the 33%?” campaign is a national public awareness campaign specifically focused on chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes. For more information, visit the National Kidney Foundation website.