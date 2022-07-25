National Hire a Veteran Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- In 2013, the Department of Veterans Services created the unique Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program to partner with Virginia employers and to train their staff members how to recruit, hire, train and retain Virginia Veterans. In the past nine years, more than two thousand employers across the Commonwealth have become Certified in the program…resulting in the hiring of over 96,000 Virginia Veterans.

Today, Daniel Gade, Commissioner with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, stopped by to share more about his department and the commemoration happening at 12 noon at the Walmart Supercenter in Glen Allen. To learn more the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program, go to www.dvsV3.com .

