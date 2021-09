RICHMOND, Va. -- September is Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Leslie Randall, director of Gynecologic Oncology at VCU’s Massey Cancer Center stopped by our show to share her insight and bring awareness to these forms of cancer. For more information, give Massey Cancer Center a call at 804-828-9080 or visit their website .

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU MASSEY CANCER CENTER}