National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Eating disorders have become more pronounced during the pandemic. Dr. Le’Keisha Hite, of Therapeutic Treatment Center, tells us about the causes, symptoms and treatment for eating disorders. Eating disorders often develop in teens and young adults, they can occur at any age and it is estimated that 30 million people will experience an eating disorder in their lifetime. For more information on Dr. Hite and Therapeutic Center, visit her website .