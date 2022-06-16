RICHMOND, Va. -- June is National Dairy Month. Joining us today with a few recipe ideas and ways to incorporate dairy into our diets is Registered Dietitian, Callie Yakubisin, from The Dairy Alliance. For more information, check out The Dairy Alliance and follow Callie on LinkedIn .
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 12:24:48-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- June is National Dairy Month. Joining us today with a few recipe ideas and ways to incorporate dairy into our diets is Registered Dietitian, Callie Yakubisin, from The Dairy Alliance. For more information, check out The Dairy Alliance and follow Callie on LinkedIn .
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.