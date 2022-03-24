RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you celebrating National Cheesesteak Day??? Quiana Smack, owner of Qui’s Cafe, shows Jessica and Bill how she puts together the real deal! Quiana is a Philly native and takes pride in her cheesesteak’s authenticity. She even has a secret sauce. Come celebrate this important day at Qui's Cafe! Stop by 5501 Midlothian Turnpike to order this delicious sandwich or visit the website to order ahead.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 11:19:30-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.