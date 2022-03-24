Watch
National Cheesesteak Day!

Quiana Smack, owner of Qui’s Cafe, shows Jessica and Bill how she puts together the real deal!
Posted at 11:19 AM, Mar 24, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you celebrating National Cheesesteak Day??? Quiana Smack, owner of Qui’s Cafe, shows Jessica and Bill how she puts together the real deal! Quiana is a Philly native and takes pride in her cheesesteak’s authenticity. She even has a secret sauce. Come celebrate this important day at Qui's Cafe! Stop by 5501 Midlothian Turnpike to order this delicious sandwich or visit the website to order ahead.

