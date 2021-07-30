RICHMOND, Va. -- Today is National Cheesecake Day in the Virginia This Morning kitchen! To celebrate we have Genovia Brown of Richmond’s favorite miniature artisan cheesecake company, Geescakes here making her Virginia This Morning debut with two of her 30 flavors, cookies and cream and classic vanilla. For more info on Genovia and these delicious creations, visit the Geescakes website . You can buy Geescakes every Saturday from 8am – Noon at St. Stephens Farmers Market and they are also available at Leek & Thistle.

Cookies and Cream Cheesecake

Ingredients

Crust

1 cup crushed creme-filled chocolate sandwich cookies (15 cookies)

1/3 cup of sugar

4 tablespoons margarine or butter, softened

Cheesecake layer:

2 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened

2/3 cup sugar

½ tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon pure Vanilla extract

2 eggs

2/3 cup whipping cream

15 chocolate wafers, filling removed

½ cup Cookie filling (from approx. 7 chocolate wafer cookies)

24 mini Oreo cookies

Cream Cheese Frosting:

4oz (1/2 pack) cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 TSP Vanilla Extract

2 cups Confectioner's sugar, sift lightly

Steps

Heat oven to 325°F. In a medium bowl, combine crust ingredients; mix well. Press in bottom of 12 cavity muffin pan

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese at medium speed until smooth and creamy. Gradually add sugar, beating until smooth. At low speed, add eggs 1 at a time, beating just until blended. Add whipping cream, 2 tablespoons margarine and vanilla; beat until smooth. Stir in 1 cup chopped cookies. Pour into a crust-lined muffin pan.

Bake at 325°F. for 50 to 60 minutes or until edges are set; center of cheesecake will be soft. Turn oven off; open oven door at least 4 inches. Let cheesecake sit in oven for 10 - 15 minutes or until center is set.

Remove cheesecake from oven. Cool in pan on wire rack for 1 hour or until completely cooled. Carefully remove from muffin pan. Refrigerate for 8 hours.

Just before serving, top cheesecake with cream cheese frosting and mini chocolate wafer cookies. Store in refrigerator.

