RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, we pull back the curtain and talk to one of three partners behind Soul Taco RVA and JewFro, Chef and Restaurateur Nar Hovnanian. Also, we get a chance to step into the kitchen to create a classic Middle Eastern dish, Shawarma Spiced Chicken Over Mujadara with Israeli Salad.

For more on Chef Nar and her restaurants visit the Soul Taco and JewFro websites.