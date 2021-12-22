Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

My Little Town Doll House and Miniatures Rehab Showplace 

items.[0].videoTitle
Bill sat down with James Opher, owner of My Little Town, Doll House and Miniatures Rehab Showplace who shared more about his museum and workshop.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 12:43:53-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Unlock your childhood memories. Bill sat down with James Opher, owner of My Little Town, Dollhouse and Miniatures Rehab Showplace who shared more about his museum and workshop located at 10739 Chamberlayne Road in Mechanicsville. For more information stop by the shop Fridays, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. or call the shop at 804-730-7622.

Find R Home Magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, or Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!