RICHMOND, Va. -- The Museum District Association is hosting the 26th Museum District Association Mother’s Day House & Garden Tour. Today, MDA Board Member, Janine Doye stopped by to share more about this year’s tour happening Sunday, May 8th from 1 to 6 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 per person and Day-of Tickets are $25 per person. Advanced tickets can be purchased online or at: Buddy’s, 600 N. Shepherd St.; Chadwick & Sons Orchids, 203 N Belmont Ave; Ellwood Thompson’s, 4 N. Thompson St., and Mongrel, 2924 W. Cary St.
For tickets and more information on The Museum District Association and their Mother’s Day House and Garden Tour visit their website.
Connect on Facebook and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/museumdistrictrva ; and https://www.facebook.com/MuseumDistrict.
{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}