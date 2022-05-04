RICHMOND, Va. -- The Museum District Association is hosting the 26th Museum District Association Mother’s Day House & Garden Tour. Today, MDA Board Member, Janine Doye stopped by to share more about this year’s tour happening Sunday, May 8th from 1 to 6 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 per person and Day-of Tickets are $25 per person. Advanced tickets can be purchased online or at: Buddy’s, 600 N. Shepherd St.; Chadwick & Sons Orchids, 203 N Belmont Ave; Ellwood Thompson’s, 4 N. Thompson St., and Mongrel, 2924 W. Cary St.

For tickets and more information on The Museum District Association and their Mother’s Day House and Garden Tour visit their website .

Connect on Facebook and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/museumdistrictrva ; and https://www.facebook.com/MuseumDistrict .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

