Ms. Keyshia’s Crab Cake Egg Rolls

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ms. Keyshia is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with a recipe many of us will love, Crab Cake Egg Rolls! Check it out! Also, be sure to vote Ms. Keyshia in Chef Carla Hall’s Favorite Chef competition.

Crab cake egg rolls

1/2 cup of mayo

1 tablespoon of mustard

1/2 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

1 large egg

1 teaspoon Old bay seasoning

2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup of seasoned bread crumbs

1 pound of crab meat of choice

6 roll roll wrappers

Cooking oil (for frying)

Heat cooking oil in deep fryer to 350 degrees fahrenheit .

In large bowl mix together mayo, mustard, Worcestershire sauce,egg, Old bay seasoning and lemon juice.

Fold in bread crumbs and crabmeat. Place egg roll wrappers on flat surface and add 2 tablespoons of mixture in center of wrapper, roll and seal wrapper. If you are having an issue with wrapping not sticking together add a little bit of water to seal.

Carefully drop 2 egg rolls at a time into fryer and cook for about 5 minutes or until golden brown.

Let drain on paper towel for about 2 minutes. Eat and enjoy!!!

