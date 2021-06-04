RICHMOND, Va. -- What's better than fried dough, apples, and cinnamon sugar? Keyshia Moore, of Creating like Keyshia’s Kitchen, is here to make her mouth-watering creation, Ms. Keyshia’s Apple Explosions. Try making them at home, or stop by The Lily Pad, located at 5956 Brook Road, Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a chance to try them!

“Ms. Keyshia’s Apple Explosions”

Ingredients

1 cup of apples ( cooked anyway you like)

Biscuit dough (homemade or canned)

1/2 cup of sugar

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/2 cup of melted butter

Vegetable oil for frying

Directions

Heat fryer to 350 degrees.

Roll out dough to the size you prefer.

Stuff with apples.

Pinch dough closed.

Drop in fryer for 5 minutes or until golden brown.

Remove from fryer. Dip in melted, sugar and cinnamon.

