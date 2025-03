RICHMOND, Va. -- Broadway in Richmond presents “Moulin Rouge!” The two-week engagement at Altria Theater is underway now.

Today, actor Andrew Brewer joined us in studio to share more about the musical. He plays The Duke of Monroth.

The show runs Tuesday, March 4 to Sunday, March 16 with 16 performances and a matinee on Friday, March 14.

